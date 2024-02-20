Prince William has urged for an immediate end to the Israel-Hamas war and called for increased humanitarian support for Gaza. Expressing deep concern about the human cost since the Hamas attack, he stressed the desperate need for more aid to reach Gaza and emphasized the importance of securing the release of hostages. The future king highlighted the significance of achieving permanent peace, even in the face of immense human suffering, and expressed hope for a brighter future. During his visits, Prince William will meet aid workers providing humanitarian support and engage in discussions with young advocates against hatred and anti-Semitism from different communities.