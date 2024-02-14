Donald Trump’s senior national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, informed Reuters that he would advocate for NATO changes if Trump were to return to power. Kellogg suggested that member states failing to meet the agreed-upon 2% GDP defense spending target might lose Article 5 protections under the North Atlantic Treaty. Article 5 ensures mutual defense, but Kellogg’s proposal could potentially remove such guarantees for non-compliant nations. Trump’s previous comments on NATO’s defense spending drew criticism, and Kellogg did not confirm discussing the proposal with Trump, stating their frequent conversations about NATO’s future. Trump is nearing the Republican Party’s presidential nomination for the upcoming election.