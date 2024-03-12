“He will not give a penny in the Ukraine-Russia war. That is why the war will end,” the conservative premier said after meeting Mr Trump in Florida.
The former US president has pledged to end the war “within 24 hours” if elected – but provided no details.
Mr Orban is openly backing his long-term ally in the 2024 White House race.
“It is obvious that Ukraine cannot stand on its own feet,” Mr Orban told Hungary’s M1 TV channel late on Sunday.
“If the Americans don’t give money and weapons, along with the Europeans, then the war is over. And if the Americans don’t give money, the Europeans alone are unable to finance this war. And then the war is over.”
He added that Mr Trump had “pretty detailed plans” on how to end the Russia-Ukraine war – but did not elaborate. The BBC has asked the Trump campaign for comment.
As president Mr Trump would have to sign off spending bills that come from Congress. He has in the past expressed scepticism that the US should go on funding Ukraine’s defence.
At their Friday meeting in Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion, the former US president praised his guest. “There’s nobody that’s better, smarter, or a better leader than Viktor Orban. He’s fantastic,” he said.
During his US visit, Mr Orban did not meet current US President Joe Biden, who is expected to be Mr Trump’s main rival in the presidential elections in November.
It is highly unusual for a visiting foreign leader to schedule talks with former counterparts without calling on the current leadership.
Comments are closed for this post.