Chinese President Xi Jinping will begin a three-day state visit to Russia on Monday, for a summit with President Vladimir Putin.

It will be Xi’s first trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in February last year. The summit, scheduled for Tuesday, will be his first in-person meeting with Putin since last September.

A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Beijing will seek to solidify its relationship with Moscow. He said, “China will uphold an objective and fair position on the Ukraine crisis and play a constructive role in promoting talks for peace.”

China issued a document last month, urging all parties to support Russia and Ukraine so that they can resume dialogue and reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

Countries such as the United States are growing increasingly concerned about China’s possible supply of military aid to Russia.

Recently, Xi entered an unprecedented third term as president and general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

The focus of international attention is now on what stance Xi will convey to Putin regarding the situation in Ukraine.

