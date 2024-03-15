French President Emmanuel Macron restated that he is open to the possibility of deploying Western ground troops to Ukraine in order to prevent a Russian victory.

Macron made these remarks during interviews with television channels TF1 and France 2 on Thursday evening, asserting, “All of these options are possible.” He emphasized the necessity of strength in achieving peace in Ukraine, stating, “To achieve peace in Ukraine, you cannot be weak.” Macron underscored the determination required to employ necessary means to prevent Russia from prevailing in the conflict.

Highlighting Russia’s unrestricted aggression against Ukraine, Macron argued that the West should not limit its support for Ukraine in advance. He placed responsibility for the conflict squarely on the Kremlin, stating, “The only one who would be responsible is the regime in the Kremlin – that is not us.”

Macron clarified that France would not initiate offensive actions, reaffirming France’s commitment to peace. He warned of the potential consequences of a Russian victory, emphasizing the impact it would have on European security and stability.

Regarding his upcoming meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, Macron stressed the importance of solidarity and cooperation among European nations in addressing the crisis in Ukraine.

These statements come after a Ukraine strategy conference in Paris, during which Macron did not dismiss the possibility of sending Western ground troops to Ukraine, a position that Germany subsequently refuted multiple times in the following days.