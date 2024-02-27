French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the deployment of French ground troops in Ukraine, expressing a commitment to prevent Russia from winning the war. The Ukraine aid conference in Paris, attended by top representatives, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, discussed various measures. While there was no consensus on deploying ground troops, Macron emphasized that nothing could be ruled out in future dynamics. The meeting aimed to address the escalating tensions with Russia, and Macron highlighted the need for a united effort to ensure Russia’s defeat in the war, emphasizing increased aid for Ukraine. The focus is on supplying missiles and additional ammunition, with considerations for military equipment, including French Mirage fighter jets. Macron stressed the importance of maintaining security without going to war with the Russian people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky participated in the conference via video, and the discussions aimed to enhance the efficiency of existing military aid commitments.