VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expressed support to Israel in protecting itself against rocket attacks from Gaza.

Firing rockets from Gaza aimed at the civilian population of Israel is wholly unacceptable and increases tensions in the region. We emphasize the right of Israel to protect and defend its population and territory from attacks from the Hamas terrorist organization. We appeal to political leaders in Israel and the region to continue to put in sincere efforts toward deescalation and to act with determination against extremists who create serious security problems and endanger civilian lives. We express our deep condolences for all lives lost and wish speedy deescalation of the situation and return to peaceful and secure life for all citizens in the region, Mickoski said in a social media message.