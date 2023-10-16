Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presided over the inaugural session of an extended emergency government, highlighting the demonstration of national unity and the clear message sent domestically and internationally. The government’s primary focus is on taking action to “bring down Hamas” in Gaza.

The meeting took place at a military headquarters in Tel Aviv and commenced with a moment of silence in remembrance of the 1,300 Israelis who lost their lives in the October 7 attack by Hamas. British media reported this event, citing video footage from Netanyahu’s office.

Netanyahu welcomed former opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz, who recently joined the government along with several members of his party. The Prime Minister underscored that all ministers are working tirelessly with a unified effort.

Netanyahu acknowledged the commitment of Israeli soldiers on the front lines, noting their awareness of the entire nation’s support. As reported by The Times of Israel, he stated, “They understand the magnitude of the task. They are ready to act at any moment to eradicate the violent threat that has arisen against us.”