Belgian police have fatally shot the individual responsible for the tragic shooting of two Swedish nationals in Brussels on Monday, as confirmed by the country’s Interior Minister, Annelies Verlinden, in an announcement made on Tuesday morning during a broadcast on VRT.

This update followed a statement from federal prosecutors indicating that a suspect in the case had been neutralized. The incident, which took place on Monday, resulted in the loss of two Swedish lives and left a third person injured. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described it as a terrorist attack, leading to an elevation of the city’s threat level and the implementation of heightened security measures in various sensitive locations, particularly those associated with the Swedish community.