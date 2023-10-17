Talks with President Xi. Economic cooperation instead of isolation: this is the Hungarian model – PM Viktor Orban wrote in his Facebook post. Hungary’s prime minister arrived in Beijing at the invitation of the Chinese President, where he is taking part in the One Belt, One Road forum, the V4 news agency reported.

We are working to strengthen Hungary-China relations. This is good for Hungary and good for the European economy, Orban underlined. Under Xi Jinping’s presidency, China-Hungary ties have reached unprecedented heights, and this is extremely beneficial and useful for Hungary, PM Orban said. He thanked his host for the constant and unwavering support with which Xi Jinping has stood behind the development of bilateral relations.

Speaking about the One Belt, One Road initiative, Mr Orban underlined that Hungary had been its supporter from the very beginning. We are convinced that this is an initiative that will change the world, change the global economy, and transform it into one that will benefit more people than ever before, Orban added.

He stressed that China can count on Hungary to remain part of the initiative in the future, regardless of European political debates, and that the country will continue to seek cooperation with Beijing. China is Hungary’s ninth largest trading partner, and this year it is once again Hungary’s largest foreign direct investor.

During his visit, Orban also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to discuss the possibilities for putting an end to the war in Ukraine.