During a protest in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem on Sunday, hundreds of people demanded that he quit. The Times of Israel reported this.

Three people were taken into custody after police and demonstrators fought during the Saturday night event, according to the publication. The demonstrators were charged with trying to get past security measures surrounding the prime minister’s residence.

Protesters demanded that Netanyahu approve an exchange agreement for the hostages held in the Gaza Strip, holding him accountable for the lack of preparation and response to the killings carried out by Hamas militants on October 7.

Thousands of people flocked to the newly renamed Captives Square in central Tel Aviv to express support for the families of the over 240 captives taken by Hamas.

After Hamas militants went on a vicious rampage through Israeli cities bordering Gaza on October 7, killing 1,400 people—many of them civilians—and kidnapping 249 more, Israel announced its plans to eradicate the organization.

After meeting with Netanyahu, representatives of the hostages’ relatives reportedly demanded a prisoner swap.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu was under pressure from certain families to take into account an offer from Hamas to free all hostages in exchange for all of its inmates that Israel was holding.