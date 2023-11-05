During a visit to Kiev on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Ukraine has nearly fully met the prerequisites to join the EU.

Telling the Ukrainian parliament members, “They are already well over 90% of the way there,” Already, far more had been accomplished than one could anticipate from a nation engaged in warfare.According to her, Ukraine is implementing extensive reforms. Von der Leyen continued, “But measures that are indispensable are an even stronger fight against corruption, new laws on lobbying activities, and stricter regulations on asset declarations.”

The head of the European Commission plans to give updates on Ukraine’s reform development on Wednesday.

Based on these assessments, the leaders of state and government in Europe then intend to decide whether or not to begin EU admission negotiations in December.Since last summer, Ukraine has been recognized as an official candidate nation. In addition, the EU is requesting that Ukraine adopt legislation against the undue influence of oligarchs and that the country adhere to norms in the fight against money laundering.