According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brussels will provide Gaza an additional €25 million ($26.9 million) in humanitarian relief on Monday.

According to her, this brings the EU’s total funding for people in Gaza to €100 million.

According to von der Leyen, the EU is collaborating with Egypt, Israel, and the UN to facilitate the entry of humanitarian convoys into Gaza and to establish a potential sea corridor that would connect Gaza with Cyprus.

She emphasized, “We will keep pushing for our aid to reach civilians in need,” while speaking to an EU ambassadors’ meeting in Brussels.

“This could mean the difference between thousands of Palestinians’ lives and deaths, and we will keep working to assist in the evacuation of EU nationals and injured Palestinians.