Troops from the Russian private military organization Wagner and equipment are believed to have been sent to Niger, a country that is turning against French and Western influence after a coup.

Countries in the region of western and central Africa are divided after this development – Nigeria is threatening to intervene militarily in Niger, along with other countries from a Western led association, while Mali, Burkina Faso and Algeria are siding with the new authorities in Niger. At issue is Europe’s energy security – France’s especially – as Niger is an important source country for uranium.