The number of Covid-19 deaths has fallen sharply since last winter, according to the World Health Organization.

Last week, some 9,400 Covid-19-related deaths were reported worldwide, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported in Geneva on Wednesday.

This is almost 90% less than in February, when this year’s weekly peak of 75,000 was reached.

While that is a positive development, too many people are still dying, Tedros said during a press conference.

“Almost 10,000 deaths a week is 10,000 too many, for a disease that can be prevented and treated.”

“Covid-19 is still a pandemic,” said WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove.

In the previous week, about 2.1 million new infections were reported worldwide.

Source: dpa/ MIA