Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit Spain on Monday.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will receive Zelensky at 12 noon (1000 GMT), as announced by the Spanish government. The signing of a bilateral security agreement is planned, according to the television station RTVE.

A meeting with King Felipe VI is also on the agenda for around 2 pm, as confirmed by the Spanish royal family.

Spanish media reported that Zelensky might visit the House of Representatives of the Spanish Parliament later in the afternoon.

The visit to Spain and Portugal was originally planned for mid-May. However, Zelensky canceled these and other foreign trips following the Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region.

A new date for the visit to Portugal has not yet been officially announced, although there is speculation in Lisbon that Zelensky could travel to Portugal after his visit to Spain.