Ukraine should be allowed to use Western arms against Russian military sites used to target Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said late Tuesday, bowing to ongoing requests from Kyiv.

“How can we explain to Ukraine that they need to protect their cities . . . but that they don’t have the right to attack where the missiles are coming from? It’s as if we were telling them we’re giving you arms but you cannot use them to defend yourself,” Macron said late Tuesday during a press conference in Meseberg, Germany.

Macron was joined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who agreed Ukraine should be allowed to defend its territory as long as it respected the conditions of the weapons suppliers.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of serious consequences if Russia is struck with Western weapons.

That came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s made his two-day tour of Europe, during which he visited Spain, Portugal and Belgium and received more promises of military aid.

Elsewhere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday headed to the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, the first stop of a short European tour intended to bolster support for Ukraine.