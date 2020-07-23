Basketball debutant in the Macedonian First League, TFT, signed a one-year contract with the American Amir Smith (22), who plays at the power forward/center position. He is the son of NBA legend Joe Smith, a former player for Golden State, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, LA Lakers… and No.1 pick in the 1995 NBA Draft for the Warriors.

Smith comes from Hampton College and this will be his first European adventure. In the past season, in 14 games, he averaged 3.6 points and 4.1 rebounds. His statistics show he shot high 63.3 percent from the field.

So far, the Taftalidze team has signed contracts with three foreign players: Ty Harris (U.S.), Chase Shellman (U.S.) and Lachlan Anderson (Australia). Previously, TFT signed Macedonian basketball player Ivan Sapundjiev.

Check out Amir Smith’s highlights: