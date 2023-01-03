All tickets for the exhibition game between the Macedonian national handball team and the team of veterans have been sold out.

The spectacular handball game between the current and former national team players will be followed by a third, musical half-time at which Dac and Aleksander, Kiki, Next Time and Memorija will perform. The host of the event is Sasko Kocev.

The Handball Federation of Macedonia will donate the proceeds from ticket sales to “SOS Children’s Village” from Skopje, which currently supports more than 394 children and youth who are without parents and parental care or are at risk of losing their parents. For more than 20 years, SOS Children’s Village has been operating on the principle of donations, thanks to which it takes care of the children under its jurisdiction.