At yesterday’s handball spectacle in “Boris Trajkovski”, many wanted to be seen in the stands.

Among them were Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and his closest associate in the SDSM, Mile Zecevic.

They were the only ones who did not hold Macedonian flags as the surrounding audience did while the Macedonian national anthem was performed and songs like “Macedonia” from Memorija or the patriotic hits of Next Time were sung.