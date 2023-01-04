When we asked for your trust, I promised you that we would not run away from problems. A year later, I tell you that we solve problems together. Despite all the brakes and dams that the government puts up, we are moving forward and creating a future together. Last year, more than 200 million euros were invested in Kisela Voda municipality, wrote the leader Hristijan Mickoski.

This year there will be an offensive in the implementation of capital projects in the amount of 150 million denars. And finally, a new bridge will begin to be built on Kiro Fetak street in the Dracevo neighborhood. Many other projects will be built, many other problems will be solved. There is a difference. We respond to every obstruction with a lot of work and always together with the people, without divisions, without hatred, with a lot of dedication and desire for a common future.