Boban Ilioski is the European kickboxing champion Other sports 18.11.2022 / 12:10 Boban Ilioski is the European champion in kickboxing. Ilioski defeated Hristo Kalajdziev from Bulgaria 3-0 in the gold medal fight at the European Kickboxing Championship for Seniors in Antalya, Turkey.
