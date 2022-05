Friends, supporters and members of the karate club “Makpetrol” welcomed Monday at the Skopje International Airport the karate player Petar Spasenovski who this weekend won an impressive third place at the European Karate Championship held in Gaziantep, Turkey.

“The next medal will be gold, for sure,” said Petar, the winner of the only medal for Macedonia at the European Senior Karate Championship in Gaziantep, Turkey.