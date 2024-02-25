As per the latest figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 14,360 signatures have been amassed for presidential candidate nominations until this Saturday. None of the candidates has reached the requisite 10,000 supporting signatures thus far.

The SEC data reveals that Bujar Osmani, the candidate from DUI, leads the pack with 5,405 supporting signatures. Following closely is Maksim Dimitrievski, the leader of the ZNAM Movement, who has garnered 3,613 supporting signatures. Biljana Vankovska-Cvetkovska, the candidate backed by Levica, has secured 2,758 signatures, while Stevcho Jakimovski, the GROM party candidate, has amassed 1,974 supporting signatures.

The remaining candidates on the list of 11 presidential hopefuls have gathered fewer than a thousand supporting signatures each. Velo Markovski has 249 signatures, and Arben Tarvari, the candidate from the opposition bloc “Worth It,” has 246 signatures. Notably, according to SEC data, candidate Tome Nikoloski has not garnered a single signature in the past two days.

The signature collection period commenced on Friday (February 23) and will persist until March 8. Signature collection is underway at all SEC departments and offices across 34 municipalities, as well as before notaries public. These offices operate in two shifts daily, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on the final day, March 8, they will remain open until midnight.