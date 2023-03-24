Bekteshi: Flour producers to lower prices as of next week Economy 24.03.2023 / 12:09 Flour producers will lower prices of flour as of next week, says Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi. I was told earlier today that flour prices will drop further as of next week, Minister Bekteshi wrote in a Facebook post late on Thursday. Kreshnik Bekteshi Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 23.02.2023 Most of the food manufacturers that pay cheaper electricity all winter have not lowered their prices at all Economy 10.02.2023 Preferential electricity price to be abolished for businesses not lowering product prices Economy 14.01.2023 Bekteshi: Households, small consumers record over 15% electricity saving Economy News EUR 243 million approved for Bechtel and Enka for construction of Corridors VIII and X-d Government now plans to freeze prices of fruits and vegetables Average net wage in January at MKD 33,943 $1,980 an ounce: Gold price near all-time high Prices of rice and eggs to be capped today Fuel prices drop Prices of rice and eggs to freeze on Tuesday New fuel prices .
