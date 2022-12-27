The Government at a session held Tuesday decided to extend the measure of limited margin of basic food products until April 30, 2023.

Considering that this decision limits the growth of prices by determining the amount of the trade margin that should influence the growth of retail prices of basic food products, and the market situation indicates that prices are not stabilized, the need to continue the deadline for application is until April 30, 2023, wrote the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi on Facebook.

In addition to that, he added, the Government made it possible for domestic producers of basic food products to use subsidized electricity from December 1 of this year, as long as the crisis situation lasts.