While the government is working on party PR, our information is that more than 15,000 people have lost their jobs, said VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev.

Other economic indicators show that in 5 months the PRO has failed to collect taxes of 25%, industrial production in 4 months has decreased by as much as 33.5%, and the realization of capital investments is 18.5%, said Janusev, adding that the end of this criminal-racketeering gang is near, and all those involved in the crime will be held accountable.