The corona virus and emigration has deprived Macedonia of what was once a steady stream of workers looking for jobs in the hospitality industry – cooks, waiters and barmen are becoming scarce, says restaurant owner Selaudin Ismaili.

The salaries are high, the hours are flexible, we offer days off. A cook can earn over 30,000 denars (500 EUR), and a waiter – 18,000 plus tips. We asked for entire teams ahead of the Ramadan holidays, but we can’t find them, Ismaili said.

The industry was hit badly by the mandatory closures caused by the coronavirus epidemic. Restaurants and cafes are now reopening – using patio areas only – but many owners warn that the damage is irreversible and that their old staff has gone elsewhere looking for work.