As of Thursday midnight, the prices of gasoline Eurosuper BS-95 and diesel Eurodiesel (D-E V) drop by MKD 2 per liter, while the prices of other fuels remain unchanged, according to a decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

EUROSUPER-95 will be sold at 81.5 denars per liter, while EURODIESEL at 75.5 denars per liter.

The price of EUROSUPER-98 remains unchanged, i.e. 85.5 denars per liter.

The price of extra light oil remains the same at 76.5 denars, while fuel oil is cheaper by 1.9 denars and will amount to 39.8 denars per liter.