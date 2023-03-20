The Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi announced that the prices of rice and eggs will be frozen tomorrow.

As he said today at a press conference in the Government, sugar and flour will not be intervened by freezing because the prices of these products have already risen and that trend is expected to continue.

Bekteshi did not say specifically at what price the freeze will be, but it is certain that it will not be today’s price, but from another previous day in March.

According to him, currently, the prices of eggs in the country are the lowest compared to other countries in the region.