Freezing prices without support from the government to producers, and at the same time, which is very crucial, a predictable economic environment gives us the same results as a continuous increase in prices, says Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska, vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with the “Top tema” show on Telma TV.

Dimitrieska Kochoska emphasized that if you look at the data from the State Statistical Office, the prices of bread and cereals have started to rise since last year.

Last year, since we are talking about bread and cereals, if we look at the data of the State Statistical Office, we will see that there is no month in which those prices do not increase. But what is very interesting, especially in the months of September, October and November, then we have an enormous increase in prices compared to all previous months. And now the question arises, why is that so? When a company makes a sale price, it’s at the same time factoring in all the costs and such from that unpredictable economic environment, and during that period if you remember we had a situation where we were talking about tax reform, she explained.

Vice President Dimitrieska Kocoska pointed out that inflation in Macedonia started already in 2020 in the month of August, but has increased enormously in recent months.