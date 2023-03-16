Inspectors will be on the ground and carry out checks whether traders have complied with the Government’s decisions to reduce the prices of pasta and dairy products, which takes effect as of Thursday, said the State Market Inspectorate.

According to the State Market Inspectorate, inspectors will act within the scope of their competences arising from the decisions, and accordingly in line with the Law on Trade.

Measures to be taken if any of the economic operators acts contrary to the decisions are provided within the Law on Trade. In the event of a violation of the decisions, notes the State Market Inspectorate, penalties arising from the Law will follow. Fines are high and amount from EUR 800 to EUR 10,000, depending on the size and type of the economic operator.