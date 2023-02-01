The Municipality of Makedonska Kamenica will invest in the construction of photovoltaic power plants in several public institutions in the city. The goal, as informed by the Municipality, is to save financial resources that will be invested in various social programs.

After the announcement of investments in the Industrial Zone, we are very pleased to announce that we are starting a new grandiose project in Makedonska Kamenica. Together with local institutions and companies, we will build photovoltaic power plants on all public buildings in our city, a project that will save huge financial resources that will be invested in various social programs, informed the Municipality.

The project, as it added, will be implemented in stages.

In the first stage, photovoltaic power plants will be built at the House of Culture, the Day Center for People with Special Needs and the House of Sports, followed by the City Market and educational institutions, added the Municipality.

The activity was realized as a result of the promises to the citizens, for which they announced that they continue dedicatedly in the efforts to build the most modern and ecologically cleanest municipality in the country.