Bloc 1 of REK Bitola, the coal power plant in southwestern Macedonia, is back on the grid with ESM company announcing that the station is in function working at full capacity after an overhaul was completed.2, а на Блок 3 во тек се активности за монтажа на новиот трансформатор.

REK Bitola is currently working with two of the three blocs. In addition to Bloc 1, Bloc 2 is also in operation, and activities are underway for the installation of the new transformer on Bloc 3.