VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski warned that the Government is preparing to add 1.315 billion EUR in debt for 2022 with the proposed changes to the Government.

The changes include 250 million EUR in new deficit spending, and the total new debt for the year will amount to 1.315 billion. This is irresponsible. The budget will do nothing to respond to the crisis, Stojanoski said.