Barlet Xhafetri, son of the Parliament Speaker Tallat Xhaferi was accepted into the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Gostivar, in spite of the State Commission on Prevention of Corruption (SCPC) findings that young Xhaferi passed the State Judicial Exam even before he graduated from the Law School.

The Kicevo Office of Public Prosecutor will also receive a new employee, the wife of the head of Public Prosecution for Persecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Islam Abazi.