The water levels of most rivers in the country are lower than yesterday although higher than their May averages, according to the latest measurements by the National Hydrometeorological Service.

The Vardar has dropped the most at the measuring point near Veles, where its level is lower by 34 centimeters. Only the level of the Drim near Lozhani has risen by a centimeter, and the Bregalnica near Berovo is the only river with the same level as yesterday.

Lake Ohrid’s, Lake Prespa’s, and Lake Dojran’s water levels are the same as yesterday. Lake Dojran’s level is 1.91 m higher than its May average. Lake Ohrid’s level is 17 cm lower than its May average and Lake Prespa’s level is 1.93 m lower than its May average.