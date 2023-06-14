The quality of the water in the Ohrid Lake is of the first class chemically and in great shape microbiologically, and may be used for swimming, sport, and recreation, the research by the Center for Public Health in Ohrid, after taking samples from numerous spots along the Macedonian coast of the lake.

The Director of the Center for Public Health, Saso Tockov, explained at the Wednesday press conference that the samples were taken by the end of May and the beginning of June this year.

Due to the increased number of tourists during July and August and the overburdening of the collector system, some degradation of the quality is expected, but it will not exceed the limit values.