The Constitutional Court decided to reject the initiative requesting annulment of the Statute and the Program of the Association “Cultural Center Ivan Mihjlov” – Bitola. The decision was after the Court determined that the Association is previously erased from the Central Registers and ceased to exist as a legal entity. In accordance to this information, the Constitutional Court declared itself incompetent to make decisions in this case.

The petitioner requested annulation of the acts stipulated in the contested Statute and Program of the Association for being in violation of the Article 20, item 2 of the Constitution because are directed toward initiating ethnic or religious hatred.