Out of 2,558 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 199 new cases were registered and 32 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 180,243 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 6,097. At the moment, there are 14,781 active cases across the country.