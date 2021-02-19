A total of 453 medical professionals who work at COVID centers received the coronavirus vaccine in the past two days, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Friday.

Immunization with the Pfizer vaccine that Serbia donated to our country is in progress, while 200,000 doses of the Chinese vaccines are expected to arrive in our country by the end of the month.

The Ministry of Health also informed that Macedonia has secured 833,000 doses of vaccines through the COVAX program. The first batch with the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to arrive in our country in March.

The Ministry of Health said that all vaccines on the market are developed on safe platforms and that they are safe for the citizens.