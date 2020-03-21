The Ministry of Health informed that 9 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. Thus, the total number of patients diagnosed with KOVID-19 by 12:00 today is 85.

According to the place of permanent residence, KOVID-19 cases are registered in 6 cities: Skopje, Debar, Stip, Kavadarci, Gostivar and Ohrid.

The condition of hospitalized patients at the Infectious Diseases Clinic has remained unchanged since yesterday. The only patient connected to a respiratory machine is at a critical stage, three with severe pneumonia but currently stable, and the remaining patients with a lighter clinical picture. All patients undergoing home treatment are in constant contact with doctors.