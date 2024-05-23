The Government of the Republic of Macedonia, on the eve of tomorrow’s big national holiday, May 24 – Day of All-Slavic Educators, Saints Cyril and Methodius, organized an event in honor of the educators founded in the creation of Macedonian literacy.

A government delegation led by Kaja Shukova, Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning and Mitko Bojmacaliyev, Additional Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, laid flowers at the monument of St. Cyril and Methodius, on the plateau in front of the University “St. Cyril and Methodius” in Skopje. Since two years ago, the Macedonian language has been on an equal footing with the official languages in the institutions of the European Union.