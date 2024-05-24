The day of the All-Slavic educators, the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, who are the founders of Slavic literacy and literature and are responsible for the cultural development of all Slavic peoples, is being celebrated today in the country with several events. Because of their merits for Christianity, the Holy Church declared them equal to the apostles. On the eve of May 24th, a government delegation led by the Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning Kaja Shukova and the Additional Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Mitko Bojmacaliyev, yesterday laid flowers in front of the monument of St. Cyril and Methodius, on the plateau in front of the University “St. Cyril and Methodius” in Skopje.

On the occasion of the Day of All-Slavic Educators, at the Orthodox Theological Faculty “St. Kliment Ohridski” were held the First Cyril Methodius scientific meetings. Scientific meetings are organized by the Institute of National History and the Orthodox Theological Faculty “St. Kliment Ohridski” in order to mark the patron saint of the University “St. Cyril and Methodius”, as well as preservation and affirmation of centuries-old Macedonian historical and church traditions.In accordance with the Law on Holidays in the country, May 24 – the Day of the All-Slavic Educators Saint Brothers Cyril and Methodius is a public holiday and non-working day for all citizens.