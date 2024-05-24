The holy brothers Cyril and Methodius are not only Slavic educators, they are equal apostles and declared protectors of Europe. It only shows the great work they left behind, a work which after more than a millennium is still alive as never before. And a work on whose foundations were born Saints Clement and Naum, the word of Misirkov, Pulevski, Prlichev, Konevski. That Macedonian line of timeless work through whose roots the Macedonian word and script was born. Credit to the work of St. Cyril and Methodius is every today’s spoken or written words, verse or text in Macedonian or Polish, Serbian or Russian, Ukrainian or Slovenian, Czech, Croatian, Bulgarian or any other Slavic language, this was highlighted today on the occasion of St. Cyril and Methodius the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski. He adds that today in Macedonia tens of thousands of children are outside the educational process, over 80 thousand live in severe poverty burdened with the bare struggle for life. I refuse to talk about education at the level of words and platitudes, but it must be based on deeds. It is devastating that many children, many people are not only not included in the educational process, but are deprived of the chance to be like other peers and have the same conditions for education. Many of the young people are forced to work, from a young age, giving up their dream for a chance through education. Even more worrying is the moral distortion in society where the immoral is presented as moral and the immoral as a principle to be followed.The leader of VMRO-DPMNE adds that on the other hand, what I will primarily focus on is what most, by far, concerns every single person, and that is the need for a better life and building a common future. The great support that we received from the citizens means a huge responsibility to come out with a clean face in front of the citizens and to say how things are in reality, and without embellishments, but also to make quick results. He emphasized that Macedonia will be yours again, our common one. May the holiday be for many years. May God bless our Macedonia.