In his address to the Assembly, Stoltenberg states that joining NATO is a necessary first step toward joining the EU. NATO Allies ensure the security of Macedonia. Following NATO membership, there has been a surge in foreign investment, growth, and employment during the past three years. In his speech to the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia on Tuesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that economic success is contingent upon peace and stability.
