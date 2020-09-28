VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski had a farewell meeting with French Ambassador Christian Thimonier, who is leaving Macedonia. Mickoski and Thimonier discussed the political situation in Macedonia, during which the opposition leader said thta the country is in a dire state with the decline in the economy and the rampant high-level corruption.

Justice is being administered selectively, and only against people from the opposition parties. Officials from ruling parties are awarded public contracts and there is no investigation into this behavior which impoverishes the country, Mickoski said.

Mickoski added that VMRO-DPMNE has a clear and specific goal to help steer Macedonia on the right path, and toward the European Union. He thanked the Ambassador for his service and for his friendship toward Macedonia and the Macedonian people.