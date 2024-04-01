Believe it or not, today in OJ, contrary to the law, in the middle of elections, a hiring process is being carried out, admission of 130 new judges and prosecutors, a written entrance exam for the Academy of Judges and Public Prosecutors is being conducted, behind me in OJ.

And believe it or not, instead of an electronic exam, for the first time it will be a written exam, because the appropriate software was not purchased, accused Naum Stoilkovski.

This is a classic violation of the electoral law by the Academy, which should be an example of the rule of law. By force of law in all state institutions, public enterprises and municipalities, all employment procedures have been put on hold by force of the electoral code.

Is the Electoral Code more important to the Academy of Judges, or is it perhaps more important to them that Miki Krstev from SDSM, the Deputy Minister of Local Self-Government, take an exam with malpractices during scheduled elections?!