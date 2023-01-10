At the government session today, the Action Plan for the realization and implementation of the National Strategy for Equality and Non-Discrimination 2022-2026 was reviewed and adopted.

As the government press service informs, the adopted Action Plan contains a time frame and financial implications for the implementation of the Strategy until 2026.

According to the government, the national strategy is a strategic document in the national policy for equality and non-discrimination, the main purpose of which is the provision of conceptual solutions in the realization of the rights of all citizens without discrimination on any basis.