Dragan Daravelski has been arrested at the Tabanovce border crossing, Kanal 5 learns.

Dragan Daravelski is the former director of the Customs Administration who in 2007 was sentenced in absentia to seven years in prison, and who was wanted with an Interpol warrant. Once in 2016 he was arrested in Belgrade, but his extradition has not happened to this day.

He was charged with abusing his official position and power while he was an official, and his deputy, the second accused Kiro Docevski, was accused of the same crime, but also of forging an official document. According to the indictment, the state was damaged for 2.5 million euros.